Escile! Marika Fruscio esplosiva su InstagramApple presenta iPad Air 4 e iPad di 8th generazioneCopritevi gli occhi! Patrizia De Blanck nuda al GF Vip - ecco il VideoRed Dead Online: tre Arieti Leggendari ora disponibiliViolenza sugli animali : Governo senza idee né iniziativePerderai 14 kg in 28 giorni? i rimedi magici tra bufale e veritàIl bacio tra Elisa Isoardi e Raimondo Todaro: è scoppiata la passione ...DOOM 64 verrà ripubblicato fisicamente in collaborazione con Limited ...Johnny lo Zingaro è stato catturato : chi è il bandito evasoChe panorama! Mercedesz Henger prende il sole in slip

ETS Creates ETS Strategic Capital to Tap into New Growth Opportunities in Education

The new ETS unit will pursue Strategic equity investments, Growth partnerships, and mergers and ...

zazoom
Commenta
ETS Creates ETS Strategic Capital to Tap into New Growth Opportunities in Education (Di mercoledì 16 settembre 2020) The new ETS unit will pursue Strategic equity investments, Growth partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions PRINCETON, New Jersey, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/

ETS, the world's largest nonprofit Educational assessment and measurement organization, today announced the creation of ETS Strategic Capital, a new unit that will focus on growing the business and advancing its mission through Strategic equity investments, Growth partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. ETS Strategic Capital will broaden, expand and diversify ETS's offering in assessment, learning and development for K–12, higher Education, and corporations. With this mandate, ETS Strategic Capital is actively ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ETS Creates

Gli Stati dovranno compensare le emissioni causate dalla deforestazione  EuNews
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ETS Creates
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : ETS Creates Creates Strategic Capital into Growth