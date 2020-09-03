E' meglio della figlia! Eva Henger mostra il suo 'lato migliore'Silvio Berlusconi positivo al Covid-19 : è asintomatico e sta beneArriva il bonus pc e internet a sostegno della connessione e ...Tassista romano abusa di una turista statunitense e una romanaRED DEAD ONLINE: Il Coyote leggendario è a BlackwaterNVIDIA stupisce ancoracon le nuove GPU Serie 30Coronavirus : Anche su ordinanza TPL De Luca usa virus secondo ...IFA 2020: LG INAUGURA LO STAND VIRTUALELG VELVET: RESISTENZA È LA PAROLA D’ORDINEMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2

World premiere | TEXPA innovation produces fitted sheets with 90° corners and 360° all-around elastic band

SAAL A.D. SAALE, Germany, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TEXPA, the World's leading manufacturer of fully ...

zazoom
Commenta
World premiere: TEXPA innovation produces fitted sheets with 90° corners and 360° all-around elastic band (Di giovedì 3 settembre 2020) SAAL A.D. SAALE, Germany, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/

TEXPA, the World's leading manufacturer of fully automated production lines for home textiles, has taken automation to a new level with "fitted C90 - 360." with the introduction of the first fully automatic line, TEXPA has succeeded in creating an innovation that produces fitted sheets from the roll to the final product – with 90° corners and a 360° elastic band sewn in all the way round. TEXPA meets the demand for highest precision and quality from producers and end customers alike thanks to a self-developed system that ensures the exact shaping of all four ... Leggi su iltempo

twitterGroupParadiso : Poco più di un'ora ?? fa... Mercedes-Benz presents the world premiere of the new S-Class. Con Nuova Mercedes-Benz… - Rosalyn51tweet : ???????? ‘Jim Broadbent sarà presente alla Mostra per presentare il film The Duke’ @ciakmag The Oscar winner & direct… - LES_CRUMPETS : RT @EuropaDigest: WORLD PREMIERE: Imperator Romanorum ???????? ??Vive Emmanuel!?? - 2050_gm : RT @EuropaDigest: WORLD PREMIERE: Imperator Romanorum ???????? ??Vive Emmanuel!?? - TeamEvropa : WORLD PREMIERE: Imperator Romanorum ???????? ??Vive Emmanuel!?? -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : World premiere

Gotham Knights: rivelato il World Premiere Trailer  vigamusmagazine
Samsung The Premiere è un nuovo proiettore laser a corto raggio: vi bastano 130? in 4K?
Tra le novità svelate in queste ore da Samsung, tra cui spicca il Galaxy Fold di seconda generazione, ce ne sono anche alcune dedicate all’intrattenimento domestico. E tra queste c’è anche Samsung The ...
Live streaming
IL BELLO DELLA DIRETTA L'appuntamento è per martedì 1 settembre alle 19:00: a quell'ora, nel riquadro qui sotto, inizierà la diretta video da Praga della world premiere in cui debutterà ufficialmente ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : World premiere
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : World premiere World premiere TEXPA innovation produces