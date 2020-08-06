The Undoing, la miniserie con Nicole Kidman dal 25 ottobre su HBO (Di giovedì 6 agosto 2020) The Undoing, il trailer della miniserie con Nicole Kidman e Hugh Grant, scritta da David E. Kelley, autore di Big Little Lies. Dal 25 ottobre su HBO Aggiornamento 7 agosto: HBO ha annunciato con un nuovo video che, The Undoing debutterà il 25 ottobre 2020 su HBO e HBO Max. Status cannot protect secrets.Uncover the mystery with The Undoing, premiering October 25. Publiée par HBO sur Jeudi 6 août 2020 Update 27 marzo: causa Coronavirus HBO ha rimandato al prossimo autunno la miniserie The Undoing probabilmente più per non essere sguarnita di prodotti nuovi che per ritardi nella produzione. Di seguito il trailer aggiornato e tutti i dettagli della serie. HBO ha rilasciato un nuovo ... Leggi su dituttounpop

