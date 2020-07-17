Il nuovo malware Android che ruba dati da 337 app (Di venerdì 17 luglio 2020) (Foto: ThreatFabric)BlackRock è un nuovo pericoloso malware che sta prendendo sempre più piede e che sfrutta gli utenti meno esperti per ricavare informazioni e dati sensibili facendo sponda su ben 337 applicazioni legittime. La nuova minaccia colpisce l’universo dei dispositivi Android. In realtà non è del tutto inedita perché si basa sul codice di un precedente malware, Xeres a sua volta derivato dal trojan bancario LokiBot. Scoperta dalla società di sicurezza informatica ThreatFabric e apparsa la scorsa fine primavera (maggio), BlackRock è dunque l’ultima evoluzione di una serie di software malevoli precedenti, che col tempo si sono affinati. La sua pericolosità è presto detta perché può derubare ... Leggi su wired

BlackRock è un nuovo pericoloso malware che sta prendendo sempre più piede e che sfrutta gli utenti meno esperti per ricavare informazioni e dati sensibili facendo sponda su ben 337 applicazioni legit ...

Router domestici sotto attacco. A lanciare l’allarme è “Worm war: the Botnet Battle for IoT territory”, l’ultimo report di Trend Micro, società specializzata nella sicurezza informatica, secondo qui i ...

