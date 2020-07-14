Tamara Gorro si spoglia integralmente per festeggiare un milione e ...Sonia Bruganelli... La moglie di Paolo Bonolis si tuffa in mare con i ...COVID-19 : 9,4 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà ...Renato Pozzetto : A 80 anni ho nostalgia della vita, non del lavoro!Scuola, Didattica a distanza : Poteva andare molto peggioValeria Marini : il video ufficiale BOOMNuove imprese : finanziamenti a fondo perduto del 2020Annegato in piscina a soli 4 anni: era in agriturismo insieme alla ...Serena Mercuri muore a soli 32 anni stroncata da una malattiaE' morto Benjamin Keough : era il nipote di Elvis Presley

Mythbusters | è morto Grant Imahara | conduttore del programma

Grant Imahara è morto il 13 luglio 2020 all'età di 49 anni: aveva partecipato al programma ...

Mythbusters: è morto Grant Imahara, conduttore del programma (Di martedì 14 luglio 2020) Grant Imahara è morto il 13 luglio 2020 all'età di 49 anni: aveva partecipato al programma Mythbusters ed alla serie web creata dai fan, Star Trek Continues. Grant Imahara è morto il 13 luglio 2020 all'età di 49 anni a causa di un aneurisma: è noto soprattutto per aver partecipato a più di duecento episodi del programma di Discovery Channel Mythbusters, mentre come ingegnere aveva lavorato alla Lucasfilm contribuendo alla realizzazione di pellicole come i tre prequel di Star Wars. Grant Imahara era nato a Los Angeles il 23 ottobre del 1970, era laureato in ingegneria elettronica con una specializzazione in robotica. Nel 2004 si unì al ... Leggi su movieplayer

Addio a Grant Imahara, conduttore di MythBusters e White Rabbit Project
Grant Imahara, ingegnere e conduttore televisivo, è morto all’età di 49 anni in seguito ad un aneurisma cerebrale. Imahara era famoso per aver condotto MythBusters e White Rabbit Project. Nato a Los A ...
Morto a 49 anni Grant Imahara, il volto di Mythbusters
È scomparso a soli 49 anni Grant Imahara, conduttore statunitense noto in Italia principalmente per la sua partecipazione al programma di Discovery Channel Mythbusters. Insieme a Kari Byron e Tory Bel ...
