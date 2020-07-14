Mythbusters: è morto Grant Imahara, conduttore del programma (Di martedì 14 luglio 2020) Grant Imahara è morto il 13 luglio 2020 all'età di 49 anni: aveva partecipato al programma Mythbusters ed alla serie web creata dai fan, Star Trek Continues. Grant Imahara è morto il 13 luglio 2020 all'età di 49 anni a causa di un aneurisma: è noto soprattutto per aver partecipato a più di duecento episodi del programma di Discovery Channel Mythbusters, mentre come ingegnere aveva lavorato alla Lucasfilm contribuendo alla realizzazione di pellicole come i tre prequel di Star Wars. Grant Imahara era nato a Los Angeles il 23 ottobre del 1970, era laureato in ingegneria elettronica con una specializzazione in robotica. Nel 2004 si unì al ... Leggi su movieplayer

