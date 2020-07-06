Real Madrid CF And Legends Announce Groundbreaking Global Omnichannel Retail Program (Di lunedì 6 luglio 2020)



Comprehensive Partnership Spans E-Commerce, Retail at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, and Official Real Madrid Stores







Real Madrid and Legends will Unveil a New Flagship Megastore at the Transformed Estadio Santiago Bernabéu







Expanded Retail Experience will Also Include the Launch of a New Official Online Store and the Reopening of Official Real Madrid Stores



Madrid, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Real Madrid CF today Announced an expansive Omnichannel Retail Program, inclusive of an all-new official online store, the relaunch of three official stores in Madrid, and a new Flagship Megastore at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid has partnered with Legends, a premium experiences company with Global expertise across merchandising, sales, partnerships, planning, technology, and hospitality, to manage all merchandise operations. This new partnership ... Leggi su iltempo

