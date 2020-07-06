Uccisa sulle strisce pedonali a 9 anni : Il pirata della strada si è ...Wiko View 4 Lite nelle varianti Deep Blue e Deep GoldMICHELLE HUNZIKER CON L’AMICO ROVAZZI SCIVOLA IN AQUAFANNASTRI 2020 : STASERA SERATA DEDICATA A ENNIO MORRICONEIMU 2020: quali comuni hanno prorogato la scadenza?Riso Bomba: l’ingrediente base per la paella ValencianaModa, il futuro passa dall’Ecomm Fashion: il 7 luglio 1.500 brand ...E' morto a 91 anni Ennio Morricone : Le più belle colonne sonore del ...Richieste di preventivi: trovare clienti online con un semplice clickTemptation Island, Flavio e Nunzia : E' la prima volta che siamo ...

Real Madrid CF And Legends Announce Groundbreaking Global Omnichannel Retail Program

-- Comprehensive Partnership Spans E-Commerce, Retail at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, and Official ...

Real Madrid CF And Legends Announce Groundbreaking Global Omnichannel Retail Program (Di lunedì 6 luglio 2020)

Comprehensive Partnership Spans E-Commerce, Retail at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, and Official Real Madrid Stores



Real Madrid and Legends will Unveil a New Flagship Megastore at the Transformed Estadio Santiago Bernabéu



Expanded Retail Experience will Also Include the Launch of a New Official Online Store and the Reopening of Official Real Madrid Stores

Madrid, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Real Madrid CF today Announced an expansive Omnichannel Retail Program, inclusive of an all-new official online store, the relaunch of three official stores in Madrid, and a new Flagship Megastore at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid has partnered with Legends, a premium experiences company with Global expertise across merchandising, sales, partnerships, planning, technology, and hospitality, to manage all merchandise operations.

