Real Madrid CF And Legends Announce Groundbreaking Global Omnichannel Retail Program (Di lunedì 6 luglio 2020)
Comprehensive Partnership Spans E-Commerce, Retail at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, and Official Real Madrid Stores
Real Madrid and Legends will Unveil a New Flagship Megastore at the Transformed Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
Expanded Retail Experience will Also Include the Launch of a New Official Online Store and the Reopening of Official Real Madrid Stores
Madrid, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Real Madrid CF today Announced an expansive Omnichannel Retail Program, inclusive of an all-new official online store, the relaunch of three official stores in Madrid, and a new Flagship Megastore at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid has partnered with Legends, a premium experiences company with Global expertise across merchandising, sales, partnerships, planning, technology, and hospitality, to manage all merchandise operations. This new partnership ... Leggi su iltempo
Firenze, 6 luglio 2020 - Un anno fa il gran rifiuto rispetto alle offerte del Real Madrid, un anno dopo Alia Guagni dà l'addio alla Fiorentina per accettare (secondio indiscrezioni) la corte dell'Atl ...
Barcellona, Bartomeu: "Messi chiuderà la sua carriera qui"
Lionel Messi "terminerà la sua carriera calcistica a Barcellona". Ne è assolutamente convinto il presidente del club bluagrana, Josep Maria Bartomeu, che ha respinto con forza le voci secondo cui il n ...
