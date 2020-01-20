Sky: Children of Light, il nuovo gioco degli sviluppatori di Journey confermato per PS4 e Nintendo Switch (Di lunedì 20 gennaio 2020) Ottime notizie per tutti i possessori di PS4 e Nintendo Switch che aspettavano novità su Sky: Children of Light: il nuovo gioco degli sviluppatori di Journey, ThatGameCompany.Infatti, il co-fondatore e direttore creativo dello studio Jenova Chen, ha confermato in una recente intervista che il gioco approderà su PS4 e Switch."Il nostro gioco gira su PC, iPad e girerà anche su console in futuro. E' un titolo che arriverà su tutte le piattaforme. E a prescindere dal fatto che siate possessori di PlayStation o Nintendo Switch, supporterà il crossplay".Leggi altro... eurogamer

