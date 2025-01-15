Simplilearn and Imperial Launch Data Strategy for Leaders Programme

Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, has partnered with Imperial College Business School Executive Education to Launch a new Data Strategy for Leaders Programme (Induction: 22 January 2025 Regular Classes: 22 January 2025 - 27 April 2025). This innovative 14-week course is designed to equip business Leaders with the skills to harness Data for strategic decision-making and drive organisational growth.The Programme has been created to address the growing skills needed across global industries for senior-level professionals to become more Data literate. A recent survey conducted at The Gartner Data & Analytics Summit revealed that over 65% of Data Leaders have prioritised Data governance for 2024, and more than half of Data Leaders had increased budgets for Data and analytics in 2024, indicating the growing importance of its role in organisational Strategy and growth.
