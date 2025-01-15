Simplilearn and Imperial Launch Data Strategy for Leaders Programme
PLANO, Texas, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/
Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, has partnered with Imperial College Business School Executive Education to Launch a new Data Strategy for Leaders Programme (Induction: 22 January 2025 Regular Classes: 22 January 2025 - 27 April 2025). This innovative 14-week course is designed to equip business Leaders with the skills to harness Data for strategic decision-making and drive organisational growth.The Programme has been created to address the growing skills needed across global industries for senior-level professionals to become more Data literate. A recent survey conducted at The Gartner Data & Analytics Summit revealed that over 65% of Data Leaders have prioritised Data governance for 2024, and more than half of Data Leaders had increased budgets for Data and analytics in 2024, indicating the growing importance of its role in organisational Strategy and growth.
Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, has partnered with Imperial College Business School Executive Education to Launch a new Data Strategy for Leaders Programme (Induction: 22 January 2025 Regular Classes: 22 January 2025 - 27 April 2025). This innovative 14-week course is designed to equip business Leaders with the skills to harness Data for strategic decision-making and drive organisational growth.The Programme has been created to address the growing skills needed across global industries for senior-level professionals to become more Data literate. A recent survey conducted at The Gartner Data & Analytics Summit revealed that over 65% of Data Leaders have prioritised Data governance for 2024, and more than half of Data Leaders had increased budgets for Data and analytics in 2024, indicating the growing importance of its role in organisational Strategy and growth.
Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - Simplilearn and Imperial Launch Data Strategy for Leaders Programme
- Simplilearn and Imperial Launch Data Strategy for Leaders Programme
- Simplilearn and Imperial Launch Data Strategy for Leaders Programme - Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, has partnered with Imperial College Business School Executive Education to launch a new Data Strategy for Leaders programme (Induction: 22 January 2 ... (adnkronos.com)
Caso Ramy, ‘se non ti fermi a un posto di blocco ciò che succede dopo è colpa tua’: siamo un Paese malato ilfattoquotidiano.it
Asciano: cane cade di notte in una cava dismessa. Salvato dai vigili del fuoco firenzepost.it
Folorunsho si presenta alla Fiorentina: "A Napoli ero finito nell'oscurità e io ho voglia di giocare" napolitoday.it
Uomini e Donne, l’augurio di Claudia Dionigi per l’avventura di Gianmarco Steri sul trono isaechia.it
Angelilli “Da Regione Lazio 6 mln per innovazione imprese artigiane” unlimitednews.it
Gli puntano un cacciavite in treno e lo rapinano milanotoday.it
Giustizia, bandito concorso allievi agenti polizia penitenziaria: più di 3mila posti, come fare domanda lapresse.it
Asciano: cane cade di notte in una cava dismessa. Salvato dai vigili del fuoco firenzepost.it
Folorunsho si presenta alla Fiorentina: "A Napoli ero finito nell'oscurità e io ho voglia di giocare" napolitoday.it
Uomini e Donne, l’augurio di Claudia Dionigi per l’avventura di Gianmarco Steri sul trono isaechia.it
Angelilli “Da Regione Lazio 6 mln per innovazione imprese artigiane” unlimitednews.it
Gli puntano un cacciavite in treno e lo rapinano milanotoday.it
Giustizia, bandito concorso allievi agenti polizia penitenziaria: più di 3mila posti, come fare domanda lapresse.it
Video Simplilearn and