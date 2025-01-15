Liberoquotidiano.it - Countdown to FITUR 2025: The Key Global Event for the Tourism Industry

Brazil Takes Center Stage as Partner Country in a Growing Edition with 9,500 Companies from 156 Countries and 884 Main ExhibitorsMADRID, Jan. 15,/PRNewswire/Organized by IFEMA MADRID, the InternationalTrade Fair () will bring together themarket for its 45th edition, running from January 22 to 26. Thewill highlight the exceptional performance of thein 2024 and its promising outlook for. A context of strength in which the, united under, seeks to highlight its pride in belonging to the sector, its transformative role, and its commitment to sustainability and innovation.once again opens the international calendar offairs, reaffirming its leadership as the topby volume of participants and attendees, with the backing of all public and private stakeholders in the value chain.