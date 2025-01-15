Countdown to FITUR 2025 | The Key Global Event for the Tourism Industry
Brazil Takes Center Stage as Partner Country in a Growing Edition with 9,500 Companies from 156 Countries and 884 Main ExhibitorsMADRID, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/
Organized by IFEMA MADRID, the International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR) will bring together the Global Tourism market for its 45th edition, running from January 22 to 26. The Event will highlight the exceptional performance of the Tourism Industry in 2024 and its promising outlook for 2025. A context of strength in which the Industry, united under FITUR, seeks to highlight its pride in belonging to the sector, its transformative role, and its commitment to sustainability and innovation. FITUR once again opens the international calendar of Tourism fairs, reaffirming its leadership as the top Event by volume of participants and attendees, with the backing of all public and private stakeholders in the value chain.
