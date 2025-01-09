Henkel' s Smartwash™ Defines a New Era of Clean at CES® 2025
DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/
Henkel returns to CES® 2025 with a splash, with the official unveiling of its Smartwash™ Technology, an AI-driven, cartridge-based detergent dosing system that can power washing machines and dishwashers. The global consumer and industrial business leader spearheads this innovation with the launch of Persil® and Somat® Smartwash, targeting the European market as of 2025. Henkel's presence at the show also sets the stage for multiple industry partnership discussions with global appliance manufacturers and technology leaders, around the creation of the machine of the future.Persil and Somat Smartwash devices break ground for Henkel's autonomous sensing innovation, dispensing the right amount of detergent at the right times during multiple wash cycles, delivering optimal results in any machine, existing or new.
