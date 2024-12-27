Broken Sword | Shadow of the Templars Ep 3
L’esplosione al caffè e l’arrivo di GeorgeCome sta andando la vostra avventura in Broken Sword? Ci siamo fermati con Nicole che aveva trovato abbastanza indizi per iniziare a scrivere il suo articolo che avrebbe scatenato un polverone su tutta la faccenda dell’omicidio di Carchon, ma ovviamente le cose non potevano andare lisce e permettere alla bella giornalista di rendere ufficiale il frutto del suo lavoro metodico e preciso. Riceve una chiamata misteriosa da un certo Plantard proprio per il suo articolo e per nuove informazioni bomba.Ora inizia la parte con George, quello che sarebbe dovuto essere l’inizio dell’edizione originale del giocoLa parte dove George si trovava in un bar, ammirando le meraviglie di Parigi ma un pagliaccio rovina la quiete e da lì un esplosione che distrugge il bar.
