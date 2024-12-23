Safety Is the Ultimate Luxury | Chery' s Flagship TIGGO 9 Makes Global Debut
- DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/
On December 19, TIGGO 9 was simultaneously launched in the UAE and Kuwait. The event was attended by Ms. Ou Boqian, Consul General of the Chinese Consulate in Dubai, Mr. Wang Xiaojia, Commercial Counsellor, and Mr. Zhang Guibing, General Manager of Chery International. Tim Zhang, General Manager of the Middle East region, Chery International, introduced Chery's strategic plans for the UAE/GCC market. At the launch event, the Kuwait Tower and the UAE Burj Khalifa lit up on the same day, symbolizing Chery's Global ambitions and aspirations.TIGGO 9 features a brand-new family design, with a front end incorporating bionics principles, highlighting strength and Safety. The vehicle's body follows the golden ratio to create visual harmony. Regarding Safety, based on the concept of "Safety is Luxury," it meets Global five-star standards and is equipped with an L2+ ADAS to ensure driving Safety.
