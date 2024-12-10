Future-proofing education | 2024 Yidan Prize Summit explores ways to strengthen resilience for learners educators and systems
HONG KONG, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/
The Yidan Prize Foundation, the global philanthropic foundation behind the world's highest education accolade, hosted the 2024 Yidan Prize Summit in Hong Kong on 9 December. Themed 'Future-proofing education: the essential role of resilience', this year's Summit offered a robust platform for researchers, policymakers, philanthropists, and education leaders globally to exchange ideas on innovative means to build resilience in a fast-changing world.In his welcome remarks, Dr Charles CHEN Yidan, Founder of the Yidan Prize, shared what resilience means to him. He said, "In today's world, where civilization and technology make progress in tandem, where conflicts and cooperation co-exist, resilience is rooted in hope. Hope drives us to chase after a better life, realize our potential, and never give up.
The Yidan Prize Foundation, the global philanthropic foundation behind the world's highest education accolade, hosted the 2024 Yidan Prize Summit in Hong Kong on 9 December. Themed 'Future-proofing education: the essential role of resilience', this year's Summit offered a robust platform for researchers, policymakers, philanthropists, and education leaders globally to exchange ideas on innovative means to build resilience in a fast-changing world.In his welcome remarks, Dr Charles CHEN Yidan, Founder of the Yidan Prize, shared what resilience means to him. He said, "In today's world, where civilization and technology make progress in tandem, where conflicts and cooperation co-exist, resilience is rooted in hope. Hope drives us to chase after a better life, realize our potential, and never give up.
Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - Future-proofing education: 2024 Yidan Prize Summit explores ways to strengthen resilience for learners, educators, and systems
- Professione docente, le proposte della European School Education Platform
- AREA@Chillventa Forum 2024: The Future of RAC Training and Certification in the EU
- Fake news: come combattere la disinformazione a scuola? Le indicazioni per i docenti - DIRETTA 03/05 ore 10,30
- Future-proofing education: 2024 Yidan Prize Summit explores ways to strengthen resilience for learners, educators, and systems - The Yidan Prize Foundation, the global philanthropic foundation behind the world's highest education accolade, hosted the 2024 Yidan ... (prnewswire.co.uk)
- Transform and Thrive: Talks on Adaptation, Integrity, and Future-Proofing Education at BCU GS Assembly - Together we adapt, transform, and thrive—because great minds don’t just think alike; they evolve together! Here’s to the main resource speaker Dr. Bringas, Dean Dr. Kupang, the Graduate School Faculty ... (pressenza.com)
- Future-proofing school hygiene and cleanliness - Ultimately, by enhancing the frequency and standard of cleaning regimes within schools now, we are making a huge step in future-proofing cleaning practices in the education sector for the long-term. (educationbusinessuk.net)
Alatri, ladro preso mentre è in una casa a rubare frosinonetoday.it
Alla scoperta delle startup più innovative di Catania: quali sono e quanto fatturano cataniatoday.it
Oroscopo della settimana 9-15 dicembre per Ariete, Toro, Gemelli, Cancro, Leone, Vergine, Bilancia, ... gazzettadelsud.it
Lewis Hamilton ha trascorso il suo ultimo weekend in Mercedes con un look in stile Ferrari gazzettadelsud.it
Oroscopo Fortuna e Denaro Anno 2025 per Ariete, Toro, Gemelli, Cancro, Leone, Vergine, Bilancia, Scorpione, ... gazzettadelsud.it
Castorano celebra la XX edizione di 'Scrivere per la Musica' con poesia e musica ilrestodelcarlino.it
Marchetti: «Inzaghi all’Inter ha dimostrato una cosa. Status riconosciuto» inter-news.it
Alla scoperta delle startup più innovative di Catania: quali sono e quanto fatturano cataniatoday.it
Oroscopo della settimana 9-15 dicembre per Ariete, Toro, Gemelli, Cancro, Leone, Vergine, Bilancia, ... gazzettadelsud.it
Lewis Hamilton ha trascorso il suo ultimo weekend in Mercedes con un look in stile Ferrari gazzettadelsud.it
Oroscopo Fortuna e Denaro Anno 2025 per Ariete, Toro, Gemelli, Cancro, Leone, Vergine, Bilancia, Scorpione, ... gazzettadelsud.it
Castorano celebra la XX edizione di 'Scrivere per la Musica' con poesia e musica ilrestodelcarlino.it
Marchetti: «Inzaghi all’Inter ha dimostrato una cosa. Status riconosciuto» inter-news.it
Video Future proofing