Comviva appoints Raja Mansukhani to accelerate growth and transformation

Liberoquotidiano.it | 27 nov 2024
NEW DELHI, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Comviva, a global leader in digital transformation solutions, specializing in customer experience management, data monetization, and mobile financial services, today announced the appointment of Raja Mansukhani as its Chief Strategy, Technology, and transformation Officer. In this key role, Raja will drive the execution of strategic initiatives that are central to Comviva's transformation and the realization of its ambitious Comviva 2.0 vision.Raja brings over two decades of leadership experience across IT, telecommunications, fintech, and digital platforms. He has led organizations through large-scale business and operational transformations, market expansions, and the launch of innovative products and technologies in diverse global markets. Prior to joining Comviva, Raja was the CEO of a Digital Platforms company within the Axiata Group.
Comviva appoints Raja Mansukhani to accelerate growth and transformation

Liberoquotidiano.it - Comviva appoints Raja Mansukhani to accelerate growth and transformation

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
  • Comviva appoints Raja Mansukhani to accelerate growth and transformation
  • comviva appoints raja mansukhaniComviva appoints Raja Mansukhani to accelerate growth and transformation - Comviva, a global leader in digital transformation solutions, specializing in customer experience management, data monetization, and mobile financial services, today announced the appointment of Raja ... (adnkronos.com)
  • comviva appoints raja mansukhaniComviva Appoints Raja Mansukhani as Chief Technology Officer - Comviva, a Tech Mahindra subsidiary, appoints Raja Mansukhani as its Chief Strategy, Technology, and Transformation Officer. Mansukhani brings over 20 years of experience in IT, telecommunications, ... (money.rediff.com)
  • comviva appoints raja mansukhaniComviva appoints Raja Mansukhani as Chief Strategy, Technology, and Transformation Officer - NEW DELHI: Homegrown mobility solutions provider Comviva has appointed Raja Mansukhani as its Chief Strategy, Technology, and Transformation Officer. In this key role, he will drive the execution of ... (telecom.economictimes.indiatimes.com)
Video Comviva appoints