Comviva appoints Raja Mansukhani to accelerate growth and transformation
NEW DELHI, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Comviva, a global leader in digital transformation solutions, specializing in customer experience management, data monetization, and mobile financial services, today announced the appointment of Raja Mansukhani as its Chief Strategy, Technology, and transformation Officer. In this key role, Raja will drive the execution of strategic initiatives that are central to Comviva's transformation and the realization of its ambitious Comviva 2.0 vision.Raja brings over two decades of leadership experience across IT, telecommunications, fintech, and digital platforms. He has led organizations through large-scale business and operational transformations, market expansions, and the launch of innovative products and technologies in diverse global markets. Prior to joining Comviva, Raja was the CEO of a Digital Platforms company within the Axiata Group.
