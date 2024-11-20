Nerdpool.it - Le nomination dei Game Awards 2024

Leggi su Nerdpool.it

Come ogni anno, ecco arrivare il periodo dei premi con l’annualeche, come sempre, si trascina già da ora delle polemiche riguardanti leche vi elenchiamo di seguito.of the YearAstro BotBalatroBlack Myth: WukongElden Ring: Shadow of the ErdtreeFinal Fantasy VII: RebirthMetaphor: ReFantazioBestDirectionAstro BotBalatroBlack Myth: WukongElden Ring: Shadow of the ErdtreeFinal Fantasy VII: RebirthMetaphor: ReFantazioBest NarrativeSilent Hill 2Senua’s Saga: Hellblade IIElden Ring: Shadow of the ErdtreeFinal Fantasy VII: RebirthMetaphor: ReFantazioBest Art DirectionAstro BotNevaBlack Myth: WukongElden Ring: Shadow of the ErdtreeMetaphor: ReFantazioBest Score and MusicAstro BotSilent Hill 2Black Myth: WukongStellar BladeMetaphor: ReFantazioBest Audio DesignAstro BotCall of Duty: Black Ops 6Final Fantasy VII RebirthSenua’s Saga: Hellblade IISilent Hill 2Best PerformanceBriana White – Final Fantasy VII RebirthHannah Telle – Life is Strange: Double ExposureHumberly Gonzalez – Star Wars OutlawsLuke Roberts – Silent Hill 2Melina Juergens – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade IIInnovation in AccessibilityCall of Duty: Black Ops 6Diablo IVDragon Age: The VeilguardPrince of Persia: The Lost CrownStar Wars Outlawss for ImpactIndikaLife is Strange: Double ExposureNevaCloser the DistanceSenua’s Saga: Hellblade IITales of Kenzera: ZauBest OngoingDiablo IVDestiny 2Final Fantasy XIVFortniteHelldivers 2Best Community SupportBaldur’s Gate IIIFinal Fantasy XIVFortniteHelldivers 2No Man’s SkyBest IndipendentBalatroAnimal WellLorelei and the Laser EyesNevaUfo 50Best Debut IndieBalatroAnimal WellThe Plucky SquireManor LordsPacific DriveBest MobileBalatroPokémon TCG PocketAFK JourneyZenless Zone ZeroWuthering WavesBest VR/ARArizona Sunshine RemakeBatman: Arkham ShadowAsgard’s Wrath 2Metro AwakeningMetal: Hellsinger VRBest ActionBlack Myth: WukongCall of Duty: Black Ops 6Helldivers 2Stellar BladeWarhammer 40k: Space Marine 2Best Action/AdventureLegend of Zelda: Echoes of WisdomStar Wars OutlawsSilent Hill 2Astro BotPrince of Persia: The Lost CrownBest RPGMetaphor: ReFantazioDragon’s Dogma 2Elden Ring: Shadow of the ErdtreeLike a Dragon: Infinite WealthFinal Fantasy VII RebirthBest FightingDragon Ball: Sparking! ZeroMultiversusTekken 8Granblue Fantasy Versus: RisingMarvel VS Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade ClassicsBest FamilyAstro BotPrincess Peach: Showtime!Super Mario Party JamboreeLegend of Zelda: Echoes of WisdomThe Plucky SquireBest Sim/StrategyAge of Mythology: RetoldFrostpunk 2Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the GoddessManor LordsUnicorn OverlordBest Sports/RacingF1 24NBA 2K25EA Sports FC 25Top Spin 2K25WWE 2K24Best MultiplayerCall of Duty: Black Ops 6Mario Party JamboreeWarhammer 40k: Space Marine 2Tekken 8Helldivers 2Best AdaptationArcaneFalloutKnucklesLike a Dragon: YakuzaTomb Raider: The Legend of Lara CroftMost AnticipatedDeath Stranding 2: On the BeachGhost of YoteiGTA 6Metroid Prime 4: BeyondMonster Hunter WildsBest eSportsDota 2Counter-strike 2League of LegendsValorantMobile Legends: Bang Bang