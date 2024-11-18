Co-Creating Intelligent Education | Dahua Unveils Comprehensive Education Solutions and Products
Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, today introduced a series of smart Education Solutions under the theme "Student-centered Learning, Innovative School Management, and Intelligent Student Safety" at an online event. These Solutions, accompanied by new Educational Products, aim to empower global Education through advanced technology and digital transformation.Enhancing Learning ExperiencesDahua's Smart Classroom Solutions include DeepHub smart interactive whiteboards, which integrate with video and audio systems to enable hybrid learning. With one-click recording, classroom content can be saved in real time, allowing students to catch up on lessons they missed. Equipped with gamification features, DeepHub fosters active learning.
