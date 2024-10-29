Manchester United-Leicester (EFL Cup, 30-10-2024 ore 20:45 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici. Prima dei Red Devils senza Erik ten Hag (Di martedì 29 ottobre 2024) La sconfitta contro il West Ham è stata fatale a Erik ten Hag, licenziato in tronco, fatto che lascia il Manchester United nelle mani di Ruud van Nistelrooy, che del resto era già al club nel ruolo di assistente. Potrebbe anche essere confermato, se la società scegliesse una strada tipo quella intrapresa a suo tempo InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronosticiLeggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti: Il Manchester United Dismette Ten Hag; Van Nistelrooy Prende Temporaneamente il Comando; Lo United dilaga contro il Southampton, ok Chelsea e Aston Villa. Solo pari per Brighton, Leicester e West Ham; FA Cup, in semifinale Chelsea e United: Liverpool ko 3-4 a Old Trafford ai supplementari; Guida completa alla Premier League 2024-25: dove vederla in TV, calendario e risultati; Premier League: risultati, marcatori e classifica 1°giornata; Maresca promosso in Premier League: Leeds ko, il Leicester può fare festa; Leggi >>>
EFL Cup: Manchester United v Leicester – Preview, predictions, tips, offers and oddsManchester United host Premier League rivals Leicester in the Carabao Cup this week. It is a time of change for the Red Devils, who parted ways with Erik ten Hag. Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge ... (101greatgoals.com)
League Cup Manchester United versus Leicester City kick off 19:45 Wed 30 Oct 2024Follow live text commentary, score updates and match stats from Manchester United vs Leicester City in the League Cup ... (bbc.com)
Preview: Manchester United vs. Leicester City - prediction, team news, lineupsFormer Red Devils bagsman Ruud Van Nistelrooy will take interim charge of Man United until a permanent successor is appointed, with the ex-striker experiencing a 12-month spell at the helm of ... (sportsmole.co.uk)
??? Steve Cooper issues Leicester injury latest ahead of EFL Cup clash | OneFootballLeicester City boss Steve Cooper has provided a mixed injury update ahead of his side's EFL Cup clash with managerless Manchester United. (onefootball.com)
Newcastle-Chelsea (EFL Cup, 30-10-2024 ore 20:45 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici infobetting.com
