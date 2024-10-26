Fear the Spotlight, come aprire la porta della statua (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) Sblocca la porta della statua in Fear the Spotlight: guida passo passo per trovare strumenti e superare ostacoli. Dopo essersi separata da Amy, Vivian si trova sola ad affrontare eventi sovrannaturali. L’unico mezzo per contattare qualcuno è un telefono pubblico, nascosto dietro una porta sorvegliata da un’enorme statua dorata. Qui vediamo i passaggi per aprire la porta della statua in Fear the Spotlight. Dopo il rito spiritico con Amy, ti troverai in una scuola abbandonata. Percorrendo il corridoio, noterai una porta ostruita da una statua dorata con le mani tese. Dalla porta della statua, svolta a destra e attraversa le doppie porte. All’interno di questa nuova area, dirigiti verso la porta con il lettore di tessere e gira l’angolo accanto al distributore automatico. Su una panca, troverai una borsa sportiva contenente una tessera d’accesso. Esports247.it - Fear the Spotlight, come aprire la porta della statua Leggi tutta la notizia su Esports247.it (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) Sblocca lainthe: guida passo passo per trovare strumenti e superare ostacoli. Dopo essersi separata da Amy, Vivian si trova sola ad affrontare eventi sovrannaturali. L’unico mezzo per contattare qualcuno è un telefono pubblico, nascosto dietro unasorvegliata da un’enormedorata. Qui vediamo i passaggi perlainthe. Dopo il rito spiritico con Amy, ti troverai in una scuola abbandonata. Percorrendo il corridoio, noterai unaostruita da unadorata con le mani tese. Dalla, svolta a destra e attraversa le doppie porte. All’interno di questa nuova area, dirigiti verso lacon il lettore di tessere e gira l’angolo accanto al distributore automatico. Su una panca, troverai una borsa sportiva contenente una tessera d’accesso.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

DeSoto Police Promote Understanding of Local Bobcats, Encourage Peaceful Coexistence in Texas Community - The DeSoto Police Department educates on bobcats, promoting coexistence and conservation, and advising safe interactions. (hoodline.com)

How Fear the Spotlight became Blumhouse's first video game - The revamped version of Fear the Spotlight came out on Steam, PS4, PS5, Switch and Xbox Series X/S on October 22, 2024, developed by Cozy Game Pals and published by Blumhouse Games. It’s the first ... (yahoo.com)

Matt Gardner - British writer who focuses on indie games, and compiles end-of-year lists of the very best independent releases. He is a judge for BAFTA, Gamescom, and the Indie Cup. For over five years, he has ... (forbes.com)

Fear the Spotlight: How to Unlock the Rose Door - Wondering how to unlock the Rose Door in Fear the Spotlight? This guide will walk you through the steps and help you get the Thorned Key achievement. (gamerant.com)