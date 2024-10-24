"Make Russia small again", la nuova t-shirt di Zelensky che fa il verso al motto di Trump (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) (Agenzia Vista) Kiev, 24 ottobre 2024 Zelensky si è presentato per una diretta social indossando una nuova t-shirt, non più verde militare, ma con un messaggio politico provocatorio: "Make Russia small again" (rendiamo la Russia di nuovo piccola), un chiaro riferimento allo slogan "Make America Great again" di Donald Trump. Telegram Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev Iltempo.it - "Make Russia small again", la nuova t-shirt di Zelensky che fa il verso al motto di Trump Leggi tutta la notizia su Iltempo.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) (Agenzia Vista) Kiev, 24 ottobre 2024si è presentato per una diretta social indossando unat-, non più verde militare, ma con un messaggio politico provocatorio: "" (rendiamo ladi nuovo piccola), un chiaro riferimento allo slogan "America Great" di Donald. Telegram Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

