Il Gruppo Chiesi premiato a Roma con il Global Welfare Award

Il Gruppo Chiesi è stato insignito del prestigioso Global Welfare Award durante il Global Welfare Summit, il primo evento italiano dedicato al Welfare aziendale, svoltosi a Villa Miani, Roma. Organizzato dall'Osservatorio Italiano sul Welfare e patrocinato dal Ministero del Lavoro e delle

