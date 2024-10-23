Football americano, l’Italia sfida la Danimarca per meritarsi le semifinali degli Europei (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) l’Italia tornerà in campo sabato 26 ottobre (ore 18.00) per disputare la seconda partita delle qualificazioni agli Europei 2025 di Football americano. La nostra Nazionale affronterà la Danimarca al Velodromo Vigorelli di Milano, dopo aver regolato la Svizzera con un perentorio 45-0 nella sfida disputata lo scorso 12 ottobre a Thun. I ragazzi di coach Brian Michitti se la dovranno vedere contro la sesta forza del ranking continentale, avversario di indubbia caratura agonistica che metterà a seria prova il Blue Team. Gli azzurri non incrociano i nordici dal 2013, quando capitolarono per 49-29 nel gruppo B degli Europei. Da quello scivolone, però, l’Italia ha alzato il proprio tasso agonistico e ha infatti conquistato gli Europei nel 2021, salendo poi sul terzo gradino del podio dodici mesi fa. Oasport.it - Football americano, l’Italia sfida la Danimarca per meritarsi le semifinali degli Europei Leggi tutta la notizia su Oasport.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024)tornerà in campo sabato 26 ottobre (ore 18.00) per disputare la seconda partita delle qualificazioni agli2025 di. La nostra Nazionale affronterà laal Velodromo Vigorelli di Milano, dopo aver regolato la Svizzera con un perentorio 45-0 nelladisputata lo scorso 12 ottobre a Thun. I ragazzi di coach Brian Michitti se la dovranno vedere contro la sesta forza del ranking continentale, avversario di indubbia caratura agonistica che metterà a seria prova il Blue Team. Gli azzurri non incrociano i nordici dal 2013, quando capitolarono per 49-29 nel gruppo B. Da quello scivolone, però,ha alzato il proprio tasso agonistico e ha infatti conquistato glinel 2021, salendo poi sul terzo gradino del podio dodici mesi fa.

