Gaeta.it - All Nippon Airways avvia le prenotazioni per il volo Milano-Tokyo Haneda, estate 2025
Ana ha aperto le vendite sulla Milano-Tokyo Haneda per l’estate 2025 - All Nippon Airways ha aperto le vendite dei voli sulla Milano Malpensa-Tokyo Haneda anche per l'estate 2025. Il nuovo collegamento non-stop ... (travelquotidiano.com)
Airlines are falling in love again with the Airbus A380. Here's everywhere the world's largest passenger jet is set to fly this winter. - Emirates is the biggest Airbus A380 operator with almost 120 jets serving 48 destinations. Maps and lists show everywhere the superjumbo flies. (ca.yahoo.com)
Miyazaki Airport taxiway excavated over possible WWII bomb - The transport ministry starts excavating a taxiway at Miyazaki Airport in southwestern Japan after discovering what appears to be another unexploded World War II bomb, following the explosion of one ... (english.kyodonews.net)
