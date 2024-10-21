All Nippon Airways avvia le prenotazioni per il volo Milano-Tokyo Haneda, estate 2025 (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Il mercato aereo si arricchisce di opportunità per i viaggiatori grazie all’apertura delle vendite da parte di All Nippon Airways per la rotta Milano Malpensa-Tokyo Haneda, valida anche per l’estate 2025. Da dicembre 2023, il nuovo collegamento non-stop porterà i passeggeri dall’Italia al Giappone tre volte a settimana, rispondendo a una crescente domanda di collegamenti diretti tra Italia e Asia. Questa iniziativa segna un passo significativo per la compagnia giapponese, che punta a soddisfare le esigenze dei viaggiatori, sia per motivi di leisure che di business. Dettagli sul servizio volo per Tokyo A partire dal 3 dicembre 2023, ANA offrirà voli diretti da Milano a Tokyo, con tre frequenze settimanali . Gaeta.it - All Nippon Airways avvia le prenotazioni per il volo Milano-Tokyo Haneda, estate 2025 Leggi tutta la notizia su Gaeta.it (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Il mercato aereo si arricchisce di opportunità per i viaggiatori grazie all’apertura delle vendite da parte di Allper la rottaMalpensa-, valida anche per l’. Da dicembre 2023, il nuovo collegamento non-stop porterà i passeggeri dall’Italia al Giappone tre volte a settimana, rispondendo a una crescente domanda di collegamenti diretti tra Italia e Asia. Questa iniziativa segna un passo significativo per la compagnia giapponese, che punta a soddisfare le esigenze dei viaggiatori, sia per motivi di leisure che di business. Dettagli sul servizioperA partire dal 3 dicembre 2023, ANA offrirà voli diretti da, con tre frequenze settimanali .

