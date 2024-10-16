Infobetting.com - Shrewsbury-Exeter City (giovedì 17 ottobre 2024 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici
Gary Caldwell: Exeter City boss approaches 100 games in charge of Grecians - Gary Caldwell hopes to stay as Exeter City manager for "many more years" as he approaches his 100th game in charge. (bbc.co.uk)
Tottenham injury news and return dates for West Ham United: Son Heung-min latest - During Tottenham's EFL Cup win over Coventry City in September, summer signing Wilson Odobert damaged his hamstring. He has since missed the last five games but, like with Son, he may be in a position ... (sportsmole.co.uk)
Wednesday's Brasileiro predictions including Sao Paulo vs. Vasco da Gama - Tricolor Paulista are fifth in the table following a 2-0 defeat at Cuiaba, while Vasco currently sit 10th, playing to a 1-1 draw against Juventude the last time out. Fortaleza can temporarily reclaim ... (sportsmole.co.uk)
Dalla Roma alla Juve: Giuntoli ha scelto il colpo di gennaio calciomercato.it
Ancora maltempo al nord, allerta in Liguria e Emilia Romagna quotidiano.net
Sud Pontino / Riattivazione littorina, l’interrogazione parlamentare dell’on. Onori (Azione) VIDEO] temporeale.info
Semi di cumino e due dessert bio ritirati dal mercato: l’allerta del Ministero della Salute fanpage.it