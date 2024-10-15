Numa Group espande la sua presenza in Italia con quattro nuove strutture a Roma, Venezia e Firenze (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Facebook WhatsApp Twitter L’industria dell’ospitalità Italiana si prepara a un nuovo sviluppo significativo grazie all’ingresso di Numa Group, un marchio tedesco noto per combinare comfort moderni e charme storico. Con l’apertura di quattro nuove proprietà in città iconiche come Roma, Venezia e Firenze, Numa Group mira ad arricchire ulteriormente la propria offerta, ora oltrequota 455 unità. Questa espansione rappresenta un’opportunità strategica per il gruppo di posizionarsi nel mercato Italiano, puntando a un segmento di turisti sempre più alla ricerca di esperienze di soggiorno uniche. nuove strutture nel cuore di Roma: il progetto di Trastevere La capitale Italiana accoglierà una delle nuove strutture di Numa in via Luigi Turchi 9, situata nel vivace quartiere di Trastevere, noto per le sue stradine acciottolate e la vibrante vita notturna. Gaeta.it - Numa Group espande la sua presenza in Italia con quattro nuove strutture a Roma, Venezia e Firenze Leggi tutta la notizia su Gaeta.it (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Facebook WhatsApp Twitter L’industria dell’ospitalitàna si prepara a un nuovo sviluppo significativo grazie all’ingresso di, un marchio tedesco noto per combinare comfort moderni e charme storico. Con l’apertura diproprietà in città iconiche comemira ad arricchire ulteriormente la propria offerta, ora oltrequota 455 unità. Questa espansione rappresenta un’opportunità strategica per il gruppo di posizionarsi nel mercatono, puntando a un segmento di turisti sempre più alla ricerca di esperienze di soggiorno uniche.nel cuore di: il progetto di Trastevere La capitalena accoglierà una dellediin via Luigi Turchi 9, situata nel vivace quartiere di Trastevere, noto per le sue stradine acciottolate e la vibrante vita notturna.

