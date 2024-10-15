Gaeta.it - Numa Group espande la sua presenza in Italia con quattro nuove strutture a Roma, Venezia e Firenze
In arrivo altre quattro proprietà Numa a Roma, Venezia e Firenze - Prosegue l'espansione del gruppo Numa in Italia, che annuncia quattro nuove proprietà in arrivo nella Penisola a Roma, Venezia e Firenze ... (travelquotidiano.com)
Numa – 4 month old female Cross-Breed - Lovely Numa is a 4 month old female Cross-Breed, born in June 2024, and is expected to be medium to large when fully grown. Numa is one of four sweet-natured puppies rescued from a neighbouring field. (dogsblog.com)
Plans to turn abandoned Edinburgh Princes Street Topshop into hotel - Plans have been submitted which would see the former Topshop store, at 30-31 Princes Street, become a 14-bedroom hotel under the Numa brand, which operate hotels in some of Europe's busiest cities ... (edinburghlive.co.uk)
Sull’IA l’Arabia Saudita ha scelto da che parte stare formiche.net
“Bruce Willis ha la demenza ed è stabile. Se si accetta questa malattia si scoprono una grande bellezza e ... ilfattoquotidiano.it
City Angels in festa: 30 anni sulla strada ad aiutare i senzatetto ilgiorno.it
Fuori Crespi: le tappe bresciane del festival “Produzioni Ininterrotte” bergamonews.it