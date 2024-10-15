Gaeta.it di 15 ott 2024

Numa Group espande la sua presenza in Italia con quattro nuove strutture a Roma, Venezia e Firenze (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Facebook WhatsApp Twitter L’industria dell’ospitalità Italiana si prepara a un nuovo sviluppo significativo grazie all’ingresso di Numa Group, un marchio tedesco noto per combinare comfort moderni e charme storico. Con l’apertura di quattro nuove proprietà in città iconiche come Roma, Venezia e Firenze, Numa Group mira ad arricchire ulteriormente la propria offerta, ora oltrequota 455 unità. Questa espansione rappresenta un’opportunità strategica per il gruppo di posizionarsi nel mercato Italiano, puntando a un segmento di turisti sempre più alla ricerca di esperienze di soggiorno uniche. nuove strutture nel cuore di Roma: il progetto di Trastevere La capitale Italiana accoglierà una delle nuove strutture di Numa in via Luigi Turchi 9, situata nel vivace quartiere di Trastevere, noto per le sue stradine acciottolate e la vibrante vita notturna.
