Laos | premier cinese Li Qiang incontra il presidente laotiano Thongloun Sisoulith

Vientiane, 12 ott – (Xinhua) – Il premier cinese Li Qiang incontra il segretario generale del Comitato centrale del Partito rivoluzionario del popolo lao e presidente del Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, a Vientiane, in Laos, l'11 ottobre 2024. (Xin) Agenzia Xinhua

