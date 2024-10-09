Wine week open wine al Sequoia Milano (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Evento Speciale: open wine al Sequoia Milano! In occasione della Milano wine week, siamo entusiasti di invitarvi ad una degustazione esclusiva!Data: 12 ottobreOrari: 19:30 - 21:30Luogo: Sequoia MilanoUnisciti a noi per scoprire una selezione de vini pregiati, accompagnati del Milanotoday.it - Wine week open wine al Sequoia Milano Leggi tutta la notizia su Milanotoday.it (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Evento Speciale:al! In occasione della, siamo entusiasti di invitarvi ad una degustazione esclusiva!Data: 12 ottobreOrari: 19:30 - 21:30Luogo:Unisciti a noi per scoprire una selezione de vini pregiati, accompagnati del

