PDP lancia Afterglow Wave Controller per Nintendo Switch (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) Turtle Beach Corporation, leader nella produzione di accessori per il gaming, e Performance Designed Products hanno annunciato il lancio dell’Afterglow Wave Wireless Controller with Motion per la console Nintendo Switch. Questi nuovi Controller wireless si aggiungono alla famiglia di prodotti Afterglow Wave di PDP e ora i giocatori di Nintendo Switch possono massimizzare la loro esperienza di Controller con l’illuminazione RGB personalizzabile e la connettività wireless oltre ai controlli di movimento. I quattro nuovi Afterglow Wave Wireless Controllers sono disponibili da subito sul sito www.pdp.com e presso retailer selezionati al prezzo di €59,99, mentre il nuovo Afterglow Wave Wired Controller verrà lanciato il 28 ottobre 2024 al prezzo di €34,99. Nerdpool.it - PDP lancia Afterglow Wave Controller per Nintendo Switch Leggi tutta la notizia su Nerdpool.it (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) Turtle Beach Corporation, leader nella produzione di accessori per il gaming, e Performance Designed Products hanno annunciato il lancio dell’Wirelesswith Motion per la console. Questi nuoviwireless si aggiungono alla famiglia di prodottidi PDP e ora i giocatori dipossono massimizzare la loro esperienza dicon l’illuminazione RGB personalizzabile e la connettività wireless oltre ai controlli di movimento. I quattro nuoviWirelesss sono disponibili da subito sul sito www.pdp.com e presso retailer selezionati al prezzo di €59,99, mentre il nuovoWiredverràto il 28 ottobre 2024 al prezzo di €34,99.

BBC fans thrilled as 'genius and unique' sitcom finally arrives on iPlayer after 13 years off screens - Dark comedy Ideal starred comedian Johnny Vegas as a small-time cannabis dealer called Moz, and revolved around the eccentric characters who visit his Salford flat to buy drugs. (dailymail.co.uk)

Are Third-Party Controllers Better for Gaming? - Due to their recent wave of popularity among gamers, it's no surprise that more players are curious to know whether they're better for gaming. When shopping for a new controller, it's common for one ... (msn.com)

How to have a Smart Home that can Work Without Internet - Do you want a smart home, but don’t want your light bulb’s traffic travelling over the internet? In this post, we’ll explore how to create a smart home that can operate without an internet connection, ... (msn.com)