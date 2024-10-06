Italian Uppercut #192 – SIW Colossal 2024 Report Parte 1 (Di domenica 6 ottobre 2024) Nuovo appuntamento con l’editoriale dedicato alla scena Italiana, con la prima Parte del Report dedicato a Colossal 2024, andato in scena lo scorso 29 Settembre al Teatro Cartiere Carrara di Firenze. In due parti perché la visione Online di questo Show, sul Canale Youtube della Superior Italian Wrestling (QUI la prima Parte se volete vederla), è stata programmata in due parti, la prima già andata in questo Giovedì e la prossima Giovedì 10 Ottobre. Le considerazioni finali quindi andranno nella seconda Parte, mentre qui troverete solo i Match andati in scena nella prima Parte. Teatro quasi Sold Out, con pubblico caldo fin dall’inizio dello Show, diversi anche, fra le sedie, i Content Creator presenti, come Kiryo, Victorlaszlo88, la Svet, MaxisAwesome, Mike Peps, solo per citarne alcuni; a sorpresa fra il pubblico, anche Maurizio Merluzzo con i suoi familiari. (Di domenica 6 ottobre 2024) Nuovo appuntamento con l’editoriale dedicato alla scenaa, con la primadeldedicato a, andato in scena lo scorso 29 Settembre al Teatro Cartiere Carrara di Firenze. In due parti perché la visione Online di questo Show, sul Canale Youtube della SuperiorWrestling (QUI la primase volete vederla), è stata programmata in due parti, la prima già andata in questo Giovedì e la prossima Giovedì 10 Ottobre. Le considerazioni finali quindi andranno nella seconda, mentre qui troverete solo i Match andati in scena nella prima. Teatro quasi Sold Out, con pubblico caldo fin dall’inizio dello Show, diversi anche, fra le sedie, i Content Creator presenti, come Kiryo, Victorlaszlo88, la Svet, MaxisAwesome, Mike Peps, solo per citarne alcuni; a sorpresa fra il pubblico, anche Maurizio Merluzzo con i suoi familiari. (Zonawrestling)

Zonawrestling - Italian Uppercut #192 – SIW Colossal 2024 Report Parte 1

RISULTATI: SIW Colossal 2024 Parte 1 - I RISULTATI della prima Parte di SIW Colossal 2024, andato in scena al Teatro Cartiere Carrara di Firenze, che potete recuperare sul Canale Youtube della federazione: Six Man Ladder Match for Colossal ContractPicchio batte Federico Volta, Sid Scala, Matt Disaster w/Jaguar Julia, Kevin ... (Zonawrestling)

SIW: Info & Card finale Colossal 2024 - 00 Apertura cancelli Ore 16. Le Info e la Card finale di “Colossal 2024”, in programma Domenica 29 Settembre al Teatro Cartiere Carrara di Firenze: SIW Colossal 2024Domenica 29 Settembre – FirenzeTeatro Cartiere Carrara – Via Fabrizio De André angolo Lungarno Aldo Moro Inizio Show Ore ... (Zonawrestling)

Bluestocking lands colossal Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe gamble for British trainer as tragedy strikes mid-race - BLUESTOCKING landed a colossal gamble to win the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe – after tragedy struck mid-race. It’s Rossa Ryan’s biggest win as a jockey and Ralph ...(thesun.ie)

Science breakthrough as five extinct animals could be 'brought back to life' - Giant bears from the Pleistocene era could be one of the animal species set to be resurrected by scientists in the coming years.(express.co.uk)

The McLaren W1 is the latest in the sports car maker's tech-saturated Ultimate Series - First F1, then P1 and now W1, McLaren Automotive reveals its latest limited edition supercar to the world, a £2m concoction of hybrid power and active aero that is, unsurprisingly, already sold out ...(wallpaper)