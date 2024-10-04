Diplomacy is not an Option la recensione

Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience

(Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) Il mondo dei giochi Real-Time Strategy nel corso degli ultimi 5 anni ha visto una serie di titoli con meccaniche riprese da RTS, Tower Defence e Base Building uscire sul mercato, creando una sfumatura molto popolare degli strategici sempre più apprezzata dal pubblico. Nel 2019 fu la volta di They Are Billions, un titolo piuttosto hardcore che ha immediatamente conquistato i veterani del genere e stabilito una nuova “nicchia”. Più recentemente è arrivato Cataclismo in accesso anticipato: disponibile da luglio 2024, anch’esso è riuscito a catturare l’attenzione di migliaia di amanti degli strategici. Nel mezzo, invece, c’è statois not an. Lanciato in Early Access nel febbraio 2022, ora si appresta finalmente a raggiungere la versione 1.0.