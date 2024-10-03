Kinder International School Bologna

Leggi tutta la notizia su ilrestodelcarlino

(Di giovedì 3 ottobre 2024) La, la prima scuola internazionale del capoluogo emiliano, apre le porte a tutte le famiglie interessate a visitare gli storici edifici, i quattro ettari di verde e conoscere i professori. Si inizia con due date a ottobre: martedì 08 dalle 09.00 alle 12.00 la Direttrice e il suo staff sono pronti a ricevere presso ilCollege / via Dell’Osservanza 88 -– giovedì 10 dalle 09.30 alle 11.30 saranno invece allaHaus / via Cino da Pistoia 7 -Seguiranno altre due date a dicembre: giovedì 05 dalle ore 9.30 alle ore 11.30 presso laHaus e giovedì 10 dalle ore dalle 09.00 alle 12.00 presso IlCollege. Per chi non potesse partecipare in queste date è possibile prenotare una visita nel giorno preferito a questo link.