Kinder International School Bologna (Di giovedì 3 ottobre 2024) La Kinder International School Bologna, la prima scuola internazionale del capoluogo emiliano, apre le porte a tutte le famiglie interessate a visitare gli storici edifici, i quattro ettari di verde e conoscere i professori. Si inizia con due date a ottobre: martedì 08 dalle 09.00 alle 12.00 la Direttrice e il suo staff sono pronti a ricevere presso il Kinder College / via Dell’Osservanza 88 - Bologna – giovedì 10 dalle 09.30 alle 11.30 saranno invece alla Kinder Haus / via Cino da Pistoia 7 - Bologna Seguiranno altre due date a dicembre: giovedì 05 dalle ore 9.30 alle ore 11.30 presso la Kinder Haus e giovedì 10 dalle ore dalle 09.00 alle 12.00 presso Il Kinder College. Per chi non potesse partecipare in queste date è possibile prenotare una visita nel giorno preferito a questo link.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilrestodelcarlino
- Da espn.co.uk: ICC launches AI tool for Women's T20 World Cup to protect teams from 'toxic content' - The move is to safeguard the mental health of individuals against content such as hate speech, harassment, and misogyny | ESPN.co.uk ...
- Da indiatvnews: ICC takes groundbreaking step with help of AI to safeguard players from 'toxic content' on social media - Several players have lauded the move made by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as it is expected to create a 'safer, kinder and healthier online community for the sport'. The ICC Women's T20 ...
- Da icc-cricket: AI Tool launched ahead of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 to create safe space for cricket community - As part of the ICC’s suite of digital products for this tournament, the ICC has rolled out new software that will help protect the cricket community from toxic content with the aim to safeguard the ...
Video Kinder InternationalVideo Kinder International