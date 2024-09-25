Cellar Door: nel trailer Scott Speedman e Jordana Brewster sono alle prese con un mistero che li ossessiona (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) A novembre debutterà nei cinema americani il nuovo thriller Cellar Door, con star Scott Speedman e Jordana Brewster, ecco il trailer. Lionsgate ha condiviso online il trailer e il poster del nuovo thriller Cellar Door, con star Scott Speedman e Jordana Brewster. Il film verrà distribuito nelle sale americane e sul circuito di video on demand dall'1 novembre. Cosa racconterà Cellar Door Sam Scott ha scritto la sceneggiatura del film e la regia è invece firmata da Vaughn Stein. Cellar Door racconterà quello che accade quando una coppia decide di trasferirsi nella periferia di Portland, in Oregon, per andare alla ricerca di un nuovo inizio. Quando uno sconosciuto offre loro una lussuosa casa senza dover pagare l'affitto, John e Sera nonLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
- Cellar Door trailer: There's something behind the door that must not be opened - The trailer for cellar door, a thriller film directed by Vaughn Stein and starring Jordana Brewster and Scott Speedman in lead roles, was unveiled on Tuesday. The trailer shows Brewster and Speedman ... msn
- Cellar Door (2024) - Official Trailer - Looking for a fresh start after a miscarriage, a couple (Brewster and Speedman) find themselves being gifted the house of their dreams from a wealthy homeowner (Fishburne) with one caveat - they can ... msn
