Carabao Cup 2024 2025 | manita Chelsea il Manchester City in campo dopo 48 ore vince di misura

(Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Nessuna sorpresa nelle sfide del martedì sera valide per i sedicesimi di finale dellaCup, la coppa di Lega inglese. In particolare, show delche si abbatte come un uragano sul malcapitato Barrow, squadra delle categorie minori: 5-0 per i ragazzi di Pochettino con un super Nkunku autore di una tripletta, completano il tabellino anche Neto e un autogol di Farman. Chiamato a scendere ina 48 ore di distanza dalla sfida contro l’Arsenal in Premier – sono queste le regole del calcio inglese – ilnon tradisce contro il Watford,ndo però diper 2-1 in quella che era la terza sfida di fila in casa a Etihad in tre diverse competizioni. Elo 0-0 con l’Inter e il 2-2 con i Gunners, arriva la vittoria: Doku e Nunes la indirizzano, Ince nel finale prova a riaprirla ma non basta.