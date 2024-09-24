Carabao Cup 2024/2025: manita Chelsea, il Manchester City in campo dopo 48 ore vince di misura (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Nessuna sorpresa nelle sfide del martedì sera valide per i sedicesimi di finale della Carabao Cup 2024/2025, la coppa di Lega inglese. In particolare, show del Chelsea che si abbatte come un uragano sul malcapitato Barrow, squadra delle categorie minori: 5-0 per i ragazzi di Pochettino con un super Nkunku autore di una tripletta, completano il tabellino anche Neto e un autogol di Farman. Chiamato a scendere in campo a 48 ore di distanza dalla sfida contro l’Arsenal in Premier – sono queste le regole del calcio inglese – il Manchester City non tradisce contro il Watford, vincendo però di misura per 2-1 in quella che era la terza sfida di fila in casa a Etihad in tre diverse competizioni. E dopo lo 0-0 con l’Inter e il 2-2 con i Gunners, arriva la vittoria: Doku e Nunes la indirizzano, Ince nel finale prova a riaprirla ma non basta.Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
