FOTO | Otis e Tucker si ritrovano reunion per gli Heavy Machinery

(Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) Prima di fare parte degli Alpha Academy,, durante il suo periodo ad NXT e nei primi momenti dopo l’approdo nel main roster, faceva coppia con. I due erano conosciuti come. La coppia scoppiò nell’ottobre 2020, quandotradì il compagno di team facendogli perdere la valigetta del Money In The Bank.venne poi licenziato nel corso del 2021.Le carriere disono state a lungo intrecciate, fino al tradimento del secondo che mise fine agli. Le loro strade si sono poi definitivamente separate nel corso del 2021 quandovenne licenziato dalla WWE. I due, però, sono rimasti amici e recentemente si sono ritrovati e hanno voluto condividerlo sui social.esibisce ora un look complimente diverso rispetto a quello cui eravamo abituati. Nella didascalia si legge: “2 cuori, 1 sola anima”.