FOTO: Otis e Tucker si ritrovano, reunion per gli Heavy Machinery (Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) Prima di fare parte degli Alpha Academy, Otis, durante il suo periodo ad NXT e nei primi momenti dopo l’approdo nel main roster, faceva coppia con Tucker. I due erano conosciuti come Heavy Machinery. La coppia scoppiò nell’ottobre 2020, quando Tucker tradì il compagno di team facendogli perdere la valigetta del Money In The Bank. Tucker venne poi licenziato nel corso del 2021. Heavy Machinery Le carriere di Otis e Tucker sono state a lungo intrecciate, fino al tradimento del secondo che mise fine agli Heavy Machinery. Le loro strade si sono poi definitivamente separate nel corso del 2021 quando Tucker venne licenziato dalla WWE. I due, però, sono rimasti amici e recentemente si sono ritrovati e hanno voluto condividerlo sui social. Tucker esibisce ora un look complimente diverso rispetto a quello cui eravamo abituati. Nella didascalia si legge: “2 cuori, 1 sola anima”.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- Tucker looks almost unrecognizable three years after WWE release; Otis sends emotional message - WWE Superstar otis recently shared a couple of pictures with none other than tucker. The RAW Superstar seemed quite happy over meeting his former tag team partner. sportskeeda
- Otis Wants To Have A Singles Match At WWE WrestleMania, Says Doing What He Loves To Do Is A Blessing - otis is in it for the love of the game. otis has been with WWE since 2016. He has a memorable run alongside tucker Knight as Heavy Machinery. otis was later featured in a storyline with Mandy Rose, ... fightful
- Thomas Rhett coming to Walmart AMP in 2025 - Country music artist Thomas Rhett will be making a stop at the Walmart AMP next year as part of his “Better in Boots Tour,” according to a news release. nwahomepage
Video FOTO OtisVideo FOTO Otis