Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars | Reforged è disponibile

Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged è disponibile (Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) Revolution Software conferma oggi che la tanto attesa e a lungo celebrata avventura epica Broken SwordShadow of the Templars: Reforged è ora disponibile su PC, PlayStation e Xbox. La data di rilascio per Nintendo Switch doveva essere anch’essa quest’oggi, ma questa ha subito un ritardo, slittando al mese prossimo. Rivelato per la prima volta alla Gamescom 2023, Broken SwordShadow of the Templars: Reforged rappresenta un sostanziale miglioramento di una delle avventure più popolari di tutti i tempi. Il gioco si presenta come una versione completamente rivitalizzata e “riforgiata” dell’avventura originale di George e Nico, che porta i giocatori dai suggestivi viali della capitale francese alle montagne misteriose della Siria, alle coste assolate della Spagna e a tutta una serie di splendide località intermedie.
