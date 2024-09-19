Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars | Reforged è disponibile

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) Revolution Software conferma oggi che la tanto attesa e a lungo celebrata avventura epicaof theè orasu PC, PlayStation e Xbox. La data di rilascio per Nintendo Switch doveva essere anch’essa quest’oggi, ma questa ha subito un ritardo, slittando al mese prossimo. Rivelato per la prima volta alla Gamescom 2023,of therappresenta un sostanziale miglioramento di una delle avventure più popolari di tutti i tempi. Il gioco si presenta come una versione completamente rivitalizzata e “riforgiata” dell’avventura originale di George e Nico, che porta i giocatori dai suggestivi viali della capitale francese alle montagne misteriose della Siria, alle coste assolate della Spagna e a tutta una serie di splendide località intermedie.