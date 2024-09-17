Lemme, il brand di Kourtney Kardashian lancia l’Ozempic “naturale”: “Riduce fame e peso senza effetti collaterali”. Il parere dell’esperta (Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) È arrivato sul mercato GLP-1 Daily, presentato dal produttore – Lemme, il brand di Kourtney Kardashian – come un prodotto naturale capace di “stimolare i livelli di GLP-1 nell’organismo, ridurre la fame, favorire la sensibilità insulinica e sostenere una sana gestione del peso”. Il supplemento, in vendita on line sul sito del produttore sotto forma di capsule da assumere ogni giorno per 3-6 mesi, costa 66,54 € al mese, con sconti per acquisti superiori; in confronto, un mese di Ozempic iniettabile costa sui 200 €. Ma, nonostante il nome, il nuovo prodotto non contiene l’ormone sintetico GLP-1 e non è agonista del recettore dell’ormone GLP-1, al contrario dei farmaci con la semaglutide. Questi agiscono mimando il funzionamento dell’ormone – prodotto naturalmente dall’intestino – e attivandone il recettore, con vari benefici tra cui dimagrimento e riduzione degli zuccheri ematici.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
