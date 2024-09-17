Accelalpha Celebrates Sixth Great Place to Work® Certification and Five Additional Awards

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a premier consulting firm renowned for solving critical business challenges and driving improved business performance through insight and technology, is proud to announce that it has once again been awarded the prestigioustoin the United States for theconsecutive year. This year also marks a significant milestone ashas earned this esteemed recognition in both the United Kingdom and, for the first time, India. In addition to thetos,has earned Fortune's Best Medium Works™, Best Works in Consulting & Professional Services™, andto Work's, Best Works in Consulting & Professional Services™ in the United Kingdom.