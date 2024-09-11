The Seven Deadly Sins Four Knights of the Apocalypse Stagione 2: rilasciato un nuovo trailer (Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) The Seven Deadly Sins è uno dei titoli anime di punta di Netflix e in questi giorni la serie sta prosperando grazie a un sequel. Meliodas ha fatto un passo indietro dai riflettori per permettere a Percival di farsi avanti. Four Knights of the Apocalypse ha seguito il viaggio del ragazzo per un po’ di tempo, e sullo schermo la seconda Stagione del sequel è quasi pronta per essere trasmessa. Naturalmente, tutti gli occhi sono puntati su Netflix, che ha pubblicato un nuovo trailer per il ritorno. Come potete vedere qui sotto, il team di Netflix ha condiviso un nuovo trailer della seconda Stagione di Four Knights of the Apocalypse. Il debutto della serie è previsto per il 6 ottobre in Giappone e, come afferma Netflix, la nuova Stagione si aggiungerà presto al suo catalogo.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure releases new content update with a new character and gameplay modes - Netmarble has just released an exciting new update for its recently released title, The seven deadly Sins: Idle Adventure. The idle RPG launched a month ago on Android and iOS and received its first ... pocketgamer
- Netmarble's The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure Unveils a New Hero, The Lion Sin of Pride Escanor, in Latest Game Update - LOS ANGELES – SEPTEMBER 10, 2024 – Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, has released a new in-game update for its idle RPG The seven deadly Sins: IDLE Adventure. animenewsnetwork
- Jury Continues Deliberating Sentence in 'Seven Deadly Sins' Trial Wednesday | Sept. 10, 2024 | News 19 at 5 p.m. - The jury in Frederic Rogers' capital murder trial has gone home for the day after more than an hour of deliberations, trying to decide if he should get the death penalty or life in prison without ... msn
Video The SevenVideo The Seven