China Eastern Airlines rolls out facilitation measures to improve "China Travel" experiences (Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024)
Recently, China Eastern Airlines launched its Eastern E-Services Travel facilitation series at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, aiming to better facilitate international passengers, baggage services and routes in the Yangtze River delta. A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link. The newly launched services include E-boarding pass, E-transfer, Eastern 24H-transfer service, E-heart service, Efficient declaration, Easy pass, and E-arrival card. They not only offer a seamless, paperless experience from ticket booking and check-in to baggage drop and customs declaration, but also make trips more efficient and comfortable for Travelers.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
