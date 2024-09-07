Supermoves: Recensione, Gameplay Trailer e Screenshot (Di sabato 7 settembre 2024) Se sei appassionato di parkour e giochi multiplayer, Supermoves è un titolo che merita sicuramente la tua attenzione. Questo party game di parkour offre un’esperienza entusiasmante, sia per i giocatori singoli che per quelli che amano le sfide collettive. Supermoves Recensione Supermoves ti catapulta in un mondo di freerunning avvincente, con la possibilità di giocare in prima o terza persona. Le meccaniche di gioco ti permettono di scivolare su ringhiere, dondolare sui cavi, arrampicarti su pareti e fare acrobazie spettacolari sui trampolini. Questo mix di elementi arcade e parkour ti regala un’esperienza fluida e coinvolgente, che riesce a combinare il brivido delle acrobazie con una solida struttura di gioco. Il vero punto di forza di Supermoves è la sua modalità multiplayer, che supporta fino a 40 giocatori contemporaneamente.Leggi tutta la notizia su gamerbrainNotizie su altre fonti
