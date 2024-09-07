Pronostico in pillole: Columbus Crew contro Seattle Sounders – 08/09/24 (Di sabato 7 settembre 2024) Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo: Concorrenza: MLS Mercato: Vittoria del Columbus Crew Probabilità: 4/5 @ScommettiUS Cercando di prolungare il loro straordinario periodo positivo, Columbus accoglierà Seattle in Ohio nelle prime ore di domenica. A partire dai padroni di casa, che hanno fatto la vera storia il 26 agosto, quando sono stati incoronati campioni della Leagues Cup grazie a una famosa vittoria per 3-1 contro Los Angeles, Columbus è nel mezzo di quello che è diventato un periodo positivo da record. Ricevendo una serie di elogi e con l’umore in Ohio a un livello iconico, gli uomini di Wilfried Nancy cercheranno semplicemente di stabilire un altro record questo fine settimana.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
- Where to watch Houston Dynamo vs. LAFC live stream, TV channel, start time for MLS match - MLS title hopefuls LAFC are hoping to make good on their games in hand at the top of the table as they travel to meet the Houston Dynamo on Saturday. msn
- Where to watch Columbus Crew vs. Seattle Sounders live stream, TV channel, start time for MLS match - Looking to give chase atop the Eastern Conference with just nine matches to go in the MLS regular season, the columbus Crew host a desperate seattle Sounders in Ohio on Saturday. sportingnews
- Weekend Time Schedule - Saturday, Sept. 7 N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Arizona at Houston, 4:10 p.m. apnews
Video Pronostico pilloleVideo Pronostico pillole