Shanghai Electric Reports FY 2024 H1 Revenue of RMB 49 869 Billion with 22 6% YoY Net Profit Growth

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) -, Sept. 6,/PRNewswire/("the Company") (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) releases its financial results for the first half of, reporting aof RMB 49.869the netattributable to shareholders hitting RMB 602 million, a 2.0% increase compared to the previous year. In H1, the Company also achieved a grossmargin of 19.2%, while cash and cash equivalents stood at RMB 34.102. During the reporting period,has continued to advance its strategy for sustainablesales expenses reduced to RMB 1.362and financial expenses down by 30.58% to RMB 202 million. The Company's research and development (R&D) investment remained steady,a total of RMB 2.327, consistentthe same period last year.