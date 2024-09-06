Shanghai Electric Reports FY 2024 H1 Revenue of RMB 49.869 Billion with 22.6% YoY Net Profit Growth (Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) - Shanghai, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Shanghai Electric ("the Company") (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) releases its financial results for the first half of 2024, reporting a Revenue of RMB 49.869 Billion, with the net Profit attributable to shareholders hitting RMB 602 million, a 2.0% increase compared to the previous year. In H1, the Company also achieved a gross Profit margin of 19.2%, while cash and cash equivalents stood at RMB 34.102 Billion. During the reporting period, Shanghai Electric has continued to advance its strategy for sustainable Growth, with sales expenses reduced to RMB 1.362 Billion and financial expenses down by 30.58% to RMB 202 million. The Company's research and development (R&D) investment remained steady, with a total of RMB 2.327 Billion, consistent with the same period last year.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
