SIKA' S AUTOMOTIVE BUSINESS HAS BEEN SELECTED AS FINALIST FOR THE 2025 AUTOMOTIVE NEWS PACE AWARDS FOR INNOVATION

SIKA AUTOMOTIVE is proud to announce that it has BEEN SELECTED as a FINALIST for the 2025 AUTOMOTIVE NEWS PACE (Premier AUTOMOTIVE Suppliers' Contribution to Excellence) AWARDS for INNOVATION. For nearly 30 years, the AUTOMOTIVE NEWS PACE AWARDS have recognized INNOVATIONs in the global AUTOMOTIVE supply chain. For its 2025 edition, SIKA AUTOMOTIVE's SIKASeal®-832 solution for a pumpable baffle in small cavities has BEEN SELECTED as a FINALIST. The innovative adhesive, part of the SIKASeal® AUTOMOTIVE product family; provides superior noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) performance, significantly enhancing vehicle comfort and durability. Its pumpable application process allows for precise, automated installation, reducing labor costs and making it a cost-effective and reliable choice for manufacturers.
