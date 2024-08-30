Golf | Hatton rimonta e prende la testa al British Masters 2024 Quattro azzurri passano il taglio

Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

(Di venerdì 30 agosto 2024) Si è concluso il secondo giro delal Belfry. Il grande protagonista della giornata è Tyrrell, molto abile quest’oggi a trovare un -7 (otto birdie e un bogey) in grado di spedirlo al comando solitario della classifica con lo score di -10. Per lui, dunque, possibilità di mettersi in mostra di nuovo ai massimi livelli continentali, dopo il passaggio con la LIVdello scorso gennaio. Scende di una posizione uno dei due leader di ieri, il francese Jeong Weon Ko, che pur conbirdie, a -9, viene raggiunto dallo spagnolo Jorge Campillo e dal sudafricano Brandon Stone, con il secondo protagonista di unastellare, da nove birdie e un bogey. Quinta posizione per l’altro transalpino Tom Vaillant e il danese Niklas Norgaard, entrambi distanti un colpo dal gruppo dei secondi.