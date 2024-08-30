Golf: Hatton rimonta e prende la testa al British Masters 2024. Quattro azzurri passano il taglio (Di venerdì 30 agosto 2024) Si è concluso il secondo giro del British Masters 2024 al Belfry. Il grande protagonista della giornata è Tyrrell Hatton, molto abile quest’oggi a trovare un -7 (otto birdie e un bogey) in grado di spedirlo al comando solitario della classifica con lo score di -10. Per lui, dunque, possibilità di mettersi in mostra di nuovo ai massimi livelli continentali, dopo il passaggio con la LIV Golf dello scorso gennaio. Scende di una posizione uno dei due leader di ieri, il francese Jeong Weon Ko, che pur con Quattro birdie, a -9, viene raggiunto dallo spagnolo Jorge Campillo e dal sudafricano Brandon Stone, con il secondo protagonista di una rimonta stellare, da nove birdie e un bogey. Quinta posizione per l’altro transalpino Tom Vaillant e il danese Niklas Norgaard, entrambi distanti un colpo dal gruppo dei secondi.Leggi tutta la notizia su oasportNotizie su altre fonti
