Bukalapak Enhances Platform's Security and User Comfort (Di venerdì 30 agosto 2024) JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Bukalapak, one of Indonesia's leading e-commerce Platforms, has made significant strides in increasing the Comfort and safety of its Platform, including combatting counterfeit products and strengthening its intellectual property (IP) protection measures. In 2024, Bukalapak actively participated in key industry events, including the IACC Annual Meeting in Orlando, US and the INTA Annual Conference in Atlanta, US. These engagements provided a Platform for the company to showcase its progress and future plans, receiving positive back and endorsements from major stakeholders. At the IACC Annual Meeting, Bukalapak met with industry leaders to discuss its ongoing efforts and future strategies. They praised the significant improvements and expressed support for Bukalapak on the upcoming United States Trade Representative (USTR) report.
