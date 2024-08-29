The Shadow Strays: Netflix presenta il nuovo film di Timo Tjahjanto (Di giovedì 29 agosto 2024) Lo specialista in action movie indonesiano Timo Tjahjanto è pronto a tornare su Netflix con The Shadow Strays. Questa mattina il colosso dello streaming ha presentato – via social – l’adrenalinico trailer del terzo film nato dalla collaborazione con il regista indonesiano, gli altri sono stati The Big 4 (2022) e La notte su di noi (2018). In programma, inoltre, c’è già un quarto film, un horror dal titolo May the Devil Take You. Dalla sinossi ufficiale si evince che “The Shadow Strays segue una diciassettenne addestrata come un’assassina implacabile, sospesa a causa di una missione andata male in Giappone. La ragazza si è costruita una coscienza quando ha incontrato Monji, un ragazzo di 11 anni che ha perso la madre a causa di un’organizzazione criminale.Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmoviesNotizie su altre fonti
