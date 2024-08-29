The Shadow Strays | Netflix presenta il nuovo film di Timo Tjahjanto

Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmovies

(Di giovedì 29 agosto 2024) Lo specialista in action movie indonesianoè pronto a tornare sucon The. Questa mattina il colosso dello streaming hato – via social – l’adrenalinico trailer del terzonato dalla collaborazione con il regista indonesiano, gli altri sono stati The Big 4 (2022) e La notte su di noi (2018). In programma, inoltre, c’è già un quarto, un horror dal titolo May the Devil Take You. Dalla sinossi ufficiale si evince che “Thesegue una diciassettenne addestrata come un’assassina implacabile, sospesa a causa di una missione andata male in Giappone. La ragazza si è costruita una coscienza quando ha incontrato Monji, un ragazzo di 11 anni che ha perso la madre a causa di un’organizzazione criminale.