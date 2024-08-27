MolecuLight Announces Integration with Intellicure Electronic Health Record EHR for Seamless Data and Image Transfer

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) - PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/Corp., the global leader in fluorescence imaging technology for real-time detection of harmful bacteria and digital wound measurement, announced today that their flagship wound imaging device,DX,ly integratestheEHR platform. Wound Care Clinicians who use's SMART apps or its complete EHR solution can upload standard and fluorescences and measurements capturedthedevice at the point-of-care to the patient's. The integrated platforms allow clinicians to optimize their workflow and document their patients' wounds y. The benefits of theDX andinclude: "Optimizing our customers' clinical workflow is a top priority here at