Asia's First Offshore Wind Power Service Operation Vessels Delivered to Further Promoting Deep-Sea Energy Coupling Exploration (Di mercoledì 21 agosto 2024) - SHANGHAI, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) subsidiary, Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group, took delivery of Asia's First Offshore Wind Power Service and Operation Vessels (SOVs), Zhizhen 100 and Zhicheng 60, recently in Qidong, Jiangsu province. Built by Zhenhua Heavy Industries, the motherships can carry out continuous Operation and maintenance Operations in Deep water and Deep-sea Wind farms, which largely alleviates pain points in China's current mainstream marine transportation ships, including short Window periods, the inability to hold continuous Operations, frequent round trips, low efficiency, and poor functioning in severe sea conditions.
Mingyang's OceanX Sets Record: World's Most Powerful Floating Wind Turbine Successfully Sets Sail - GUANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 August 2024 - On August 13, OceanX, the world's largest single capacity floating wind power platform, embarked on its journey from Guangzhou to the Yangjiang Mingyang Qingzhou IV offshore wind farm in Guangdong, China. After a 191-nautical-mile, over 50-hour tow, the platform's arrival marks the commencement of
Mingyang's OceanX Sets Record: World's Most Powerful Floating Wind Turbine Successfully Sets Sail - By aligning the tower with the wind direction at an optimal angle, the wind platform's area is effectively increased, allowing for swifter alignment to the wind and boosting the efficiency of wind energy capture. OceanX employs two small-sized wind turbines, leveraging the coupled vortex effect from counter-rotation to mitigate efficiency losses across the farm.
Record-Breaking Achievement: XCMG's 4,000-Tonne Crawler Crane Debuts in Offshore Wind Power Sector - These factors combined to make the lifting operation extremely challenging. The task is akin to threading a needle at high altitudes, requiring the precise insertion of more than 170 bolts into their corresponding holes in the hub at nearly 150 meters above ground. Additionally, the blade is subject to swaying due to sea breezes during the installation, posing a risk of damage if not carefully managed.
