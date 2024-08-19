Mingyang' s OceanX Sets Record | World' s Most Powerful Floating Wind Turbine Successfully Sets Sail

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) (Adnkronos) - GUANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 August 2024 - On August 13,, the's largest single capacitypower platform, embarked on its journey from Guangzhou to the YangjiangQingzhou IV offshorefarm in Guangdong, China. After a 191-nautical-mile, over 50-hour tow, the platform's arrival marks the commencement of a new era in green energy, poised to set the standard for offshorepower technology. Developed byGroup, thisplatform is arranged in a 'V' shape and carries two 8.3 MW offshores. With a total capacity of 16.6 MW, it can be used in a wide range of sea areas around thewith water depth of more than 35 metres.impeller reaches 219 metres at its highest point and a maximum width of about 369 metres in the air.