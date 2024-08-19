Mingyang's OceanX Sets Record: World's Most Powerful Floating Wind Turbine Successfully Sets Sail (Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) (Adnkronos) - GUANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 August 2024 - On August 13, OceanX, the World's largest single capacity Floating Wind power platform, embarked on its journey from Guangzhou to the Yangjiang Mingyang Qingzhou IV offshore Wind farm in Guangdong, China. After a 191-nautical-mile, over 50-hour tow, the platform's arrival marks the commencement of a new era in green energy, poised to set the standard for offshore Wind power technology. Developed by Mingyang Group, this Floating Wind Turbine platform is arranged in a 'V' shape and carries two 8.3 MW offshore Wind Turbines. With a total capacity of 16.6 MW, it can be used in a wide range of sea areas around the World with water depth of more than 35 metres. OceanX impeller reaches 219 metres at its highest point and a maximum width of about 369 metres in the air.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
- Mingyang's OceanX Sets Record: World's Most Powerful Floating Wind Turbine Successfully Sets Sail - GUANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 August 2024 - On August 13, oceanx, the world's largest single capacity floating wind power platform, embarked on its journey from Guangzhou to the ... adnkronos
- Mingyang Smart Energy Group OceanX Sets Sail - Mingyang Smart Energy Group - stringer, Mingyang Smart Energy Group via AP Images Aug 19, 2024 Aug 19, 2024 Updated 1 min ago IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR MINGYANG SMART ENERGY GROUP - In this image released ... goshennews
- Giant Chinese twin-rotor floating wind turbine sets sail - Chinese turbine manufacturer Mingyang Smart Energy has launched the first of its 16.6MW twin-rotor floating offshore wind models into the open ocean. The oceanx platform is headed 191 nautical miles ... rechargenews
Video Mingyang OceanXVideo Mingyang OceanX