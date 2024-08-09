HCLSoftware Announces Intent to Acquire Metadata Management Software Provider Zeenea (Di venerdì 9 agosto 2024) Acquisition will enable HCLSoftware to accelerate the GenAI and Data Engineering roadmap of its customers by adding powerful data catalog, lineage and governance solutions SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
HCLSoftware, the Software business division of HCLTech, today announced its Intent to Acquire Zeenea, an innovator in data catalog and governance solutions based in Paris, France. HCLSoftware will enhance its Data & Analytics business (Actian) through this acquisition. The HCLSoftware Actian Data Platform has seen strong growth in Hybrid Data Management and Integration over the last few years. Adding Metadata Management, data catalog and governance capabilities will enable customers to consume these capabilities of the data platform.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
HCLSoftware, the Software business division of HCLTech, today announced its Intent to Acquire Zeenea, an innovator in data catalog and governance solutions based in Paris, France. HCLSoftware will enhance its Data & Analytics business (Actian) through this acquisition. The HCLSoftware Actian Data Platform has seen strong growth in Hybrid Data Management and Integration over the last few years. Adding Metadata Management, data catalog and governance capabilities will enable customers to consume these capabilities of the data platform.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- HCLSoftware Announces Intent to Acquire Metadata Management Software Provider Zeenea - 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - - HCLSoftware, the software business division of HCLTech, today announced its intent to acquire Zeenea, an innovator in data catalog and governance solutions based in Paris, ... adnkronos
- HCLSoftware Celebrates 5th Anniversary of Innovation and Growth - For more information about HCLSoftware, visit www.hcl - software.com . Contacts Media contact - Vidanshu Parashar, Email - vidanshu.parashar@hcl - software.com Articoli correlati dataplor Releases ... 01net
Video HCLSoftware AnnouncesVideo HCLSoftware Announces