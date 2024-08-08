LILYSILK Celebrates 14 Years of Elegance and Sustainability with Eco-Conscious Innovations (Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, proudly Celebrates its 14th anniversary themed "From Bud to Bloom: LILYSILK's Sustainable Evolution". This milestone marks a significant evolution towards Sustainability, reflecting the brand's ongoing commitment to Elegance, quality, and environmental responsibility. "On this milestone anniversary, we extend our heartfelt thanks to our cherished customers and partners," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "We've always prioritized Elegance and quality, and this year, we're deepening our commitment to Sustainability. Join us in celebrating this special moment as we look forward to a future where Elegance meets Sustainability." Innovative Fabric Upgrades LILYSILK has always prioritized delivering exceptional quality and Elegance.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
